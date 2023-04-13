Upstate man accused of impersonating officer following crash in Oconee Co.

Andrew Elrod
Andrew Elrod(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Seneca man is facing charges for allegedly impersonating an officer following a recent crash near Seneca.

Deputies said they responded to the one-car crash near Oak Creek Road and Return Church Road on April 7 after someone reported the situation. Witnesses at the scene told deputies that the driver involved, 40-year-old Andrew Elrod, had shown them a law enforcement badge and told them they could leave the scene because help was coming.

According to deputies, South Carolina Highway Patrol took Elrod into custody following the crash for unrelated charges, and deputies began looking into Elrod’s claims of being with law enforcement.

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, deputies said Elrod was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer. They added that Elrod was taken into custody at around 4:47 a.m. on Thursday and later released on a $1,087.50 bond.

Deputies stated they are still investigating this incident and looking into whether Elrod has done something similar in the past. Anyone with information regarding similar incidents involving Elrod is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said deputies are instructed to give their names to anyone they come in contact with. He added that citizens are welcome to ask to see a deputy’s identification and badge since some deputies dress in plain clothes.

Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
South Carolina Law Enforcement Association Vacancies
Upstate Dog Shot to Death
Rolling Tigers Champions
Asheville Couple Robbed
