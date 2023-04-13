Upstate school receives new STEAM technology for deaf and blind students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Ornaments.. coat hangers.. and other small items are just the beginning for students at the South Carolina school for the deaf and blind. After integrating the use of their new 3D printers called Glowforge Machines.

Students are able to learn math, science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, or STEAM. By coming up with designs for their objects to be printed.

There is trial and error, but officials with the school say that’s where the learning comes in. Students will have to problem solve and adjust their designs if it doesn’t work out the first time around.

“My favorite thing to make is making is the I Love You sign hands. Because like it’s kinda like a two in one thing we have it’s like the sign I love you, but it also has the Braille on it as well for our visually impaired people and community.” said Kaylee, a student at the school.

I love you in sign and braille (South Carolina School for Deaf and Blind)

Kaylee is a Freshman who loves art, she also has a hearing impairment, which she says won’t stop her from doing what she loves.

“Now with the glow Forge, we are able to combine more projects and more designs with wood. And so that creates a more fun aspect into the art class.” Said Kaylee.

School officials tell us what students learn with the machines will have a greater impact on those with impairments in the state.

“For the students when we’re addressing design standards, they are written to be really incorporated across the content areas in South Carolina. So the students get to take what they learned here in the art class and start applying it across and working with teachers and in the school. We get to apply it across the curriculum in school.” Said Josh Padgett, Director of Fine Arts.

The South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind in Spartanburg works with pre-k through 12 grade students. It’s the only deaf and blind school in South Carolina.

The Glowforge machines were funded by AFL, Duke Energy Foundation and the Junior League of Spartanburg.

