2023 S.C. Comicon returns to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BAM! BOOM! POW! You read that right, South Carolina Comicon is back in Greenville Saturday and Sunday.

The experience is rated E for everyone, with custom handmade artwork in artist valley, comic book collectables, and the cosplay costume contest.

“It’s really just a love letter to pop culture.” said Robert Young, coordinator for South Carolina Comicon.

“Whether it’s costuming, whether it’s art, whether it’s writing; we’ve got everything in Artist Alley from wood burning, to crafters, to people who are writing their own novels, so it’s really just about expressing yourself.” said Young.

You may see some familiar faces like Emily Swallow from the Disney series The Mandalorian. Or actress Adassa who voices Delores from Encanto.

“They can come in they can see art, they can meet celebrities, they can meet wrestlers and really just have a place where everyone has a commonality which sometimes i think we struggle with. We all have something in common we are here to have fun.” Said Young.

Rob says its about reading in between the lines and realizing comics connect communities just like the comic book bindings connect the pages.

Saturday starts at 10 a.m. and Sunday starts at 11 a.m. Be sure to save your best costume to wear on Sunday for the cosplay contest that afternoon. Tickets range from $20 dollars to $100 dollars, you can find ticket information here.

SC Comicon is also hosting a blood drive at the event. Donors will receive a $20 voucher to use inside Comicon, a $25 eGift card, and a chance to win fun raffle prizes! Sign up at theBloodConnection.org/sccomicon

