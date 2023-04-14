4 charged after deputies seize firearms, drugs, in Anderson Co.

Firearms and drugs seized in Anderson Co.
(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said four suspects were recently charged after deputies seized multiple firearms and drugs at a residence along Townsley Court on Thursday Afternoon.

Deputies said they worked with the Anderson Police Department officers to serve an arrest warrant at the house on Thursday.

According to deputies, while serving the warrant, they took 22-year-old Antonio Devon Hall, 22-year-old Matthew Quinterrus Jasper, 22-year-old Jamal Kendarryus Jones and a 17-year-old into custody.

Antonio Hall (Left), Jamal Jones (Middle), Matthew Jasper (Right)
(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies stated that Hall was found with an assault rifle altered to shoot automatic rounds with a drum magazine equipped to hold 180 bullets. Jasper was found by deputies with more than 14 grams of cocaine and was charged with trafficking in cocaine. Jones was taken into custody for possession of Marijuana after deputies found 60 grams of it in his belongings.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly carrying a gold spray-painted handgun. Deputies said he is currently in Department of Juvenile Justice custody in Columbia.

