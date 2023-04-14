Bob Jones University board elects new chairman following leadership changes

Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University announced that its Board of Trustees elected a new chairman Friday after the previous one stepped down earlier this month.

Officials said Dr. Sam Dawson was elected to serve as the next chairman of the Board of Trustees.

According to officials, Dawson has been a member of the Board of Trustees Executive Committee since 2021 and was recently elected as the board’s secretary and treasurer.

Earlier this month, the previous chairman, Dr. John Lewis, resigned from the position after serving as a board member for 32 years. Lewis’ resignation came days after Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced that he was resigning, saying he could not continue to serve if Lewis remained chairman.

