Furman hosts ‘Paladin Pitch’ for University’s entrepreneurs

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University held the Paladin Pitch Competition Thursday night at McAlister Auditorium.

It’s a chance for some students to showcase their ideas and businesses to the community and a panel of three judges.

Around 50 students entered their ideas before the list was brought down to four finalists.

The finalists competed for the $10,000 Johnny Flynn Paladin Pitch Award.

The winner of the 2023 edition of Paladin Pitch was Spencer Tate and Nemath Ahmed for their business DotFlo.

Watch the video above to see more from the Paladin Pitch Competition.

