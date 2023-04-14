Graphic novel removed from book fair at Upstate middle school

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A graphic novel was removed from the Scholastic Book Fair at an Upstate middle school this week.

Heartstopper: Volume 2 is the second book in an LGBTQ+ series that has been adapted for a live-action series on Netflix.

A spokesperson for the district said the materials in the book fair were not provided by it was pulled from the shelves of the book fair at Florence Chapel Middle School. The materials included in the book fair are provided by publishers or outside companies.

The Scholastic store lists Heartstopper: Volume 2 as appropriate for ages 12 to 18 and grades 7 through 12.

Below is the description of the graphic novel from Scholastic:

Nick and Charlie are best friends, but one spontaneous kiss has changed everything. In the aftermath, Charlie thinks that he’s made a horrible mistake and ruined his friendship with Nick, but Nick is more confused than ever. Love works in surprising ways, and Nick comes to see the world from a new perspective. He discovers all sorts of things about his friends, his family... and himself.

