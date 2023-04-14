Officers investigating trailer stolen from church in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating after a trailer was recently stolen from the parking lot of Mauldin Methodist Chruch.

Officers said the trailer had a “Boy Scouts of America” sticker and a “Troop 15″ sticker on the side of it.

According to officers, they are investigating the incident and reviewing security footage from the church. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mauldin Police Department.

