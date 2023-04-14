Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Quik Trip along S. Hwy 14.
Officers said they responded to the incident at around 4:35 p.m. on Friday.
According to officers, the shooting happened in the parking lot and injured a woman who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers are currently investigating this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.
