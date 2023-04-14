Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Quik Trip along S. Hwy 14.

Officers said they responded to the incident at around 4:35 p.m. on Friday.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the parking lot and injured a woman who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are currently investigating this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

