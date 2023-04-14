Police looking for missing 19-year-old in Asheville

Hannah Elizabeth Pace
Hannah Elizabeth Pace(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old.

Hannah Elizabeth Pace was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Westwood Place, according to police.

Pace is described as five foot two and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, black jeans, and hiking shoes.

Police said Pace is known to frequent downtown, Haywood Road and Tunnel Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

