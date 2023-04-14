PREVIEW: Clemson football back in action for 2023 spring game

Clemson's spring game is Saturday, April 15.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re still months away from the season but there’s a chance to see the Tigers plays this weekend at the spring game.

The Clemson Football team will compete in its annual Orange and White game on Saturday, April 15. at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The scrimmage is free and open to the public. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Events

  • 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Be A T.I.G.E.R. Field Day presented by BASF of Seneca. (Littlejohn Lawn)
  • 9 a.m. – TigerTown Tailgate opens – Littlejohn Coliseum southeast pavilion.
  • 11:40 a.m.: Tiger Walk Driven by Chevrolet – Press Rd. [MAP]
  • 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. McCarter Family IPTAY Center will be open.

Click here to view the rosters for the orange and white teams.

MORE NEWS: USC women’s basketball team hires new assistant coach

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Tracy Johnson, a former Clemson fullback who was with the Tigers for three ACC Championship...
Clemson great dies after battle with cancer
Governor Andy Beshear launched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website on Tuesday.
BBB: Consumers losing thousands to Upstate window installation company
Two charged after traffic stop
2 charged, 1 wanted following traffic stop in Anderson
Kenneth Kinsey
Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case

Latest News

USC women’s basketball team hires new assistant coach
USC women’s basketball team hires new assistant coach
Tracy Johnson, a former Clemson fullback who was with the Tigers for three ACC Championship...
Clemson great dies after battle with cancer
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer greets fans after defeating Clemson 31-30 in an NCAA...
Shane Beamer visits Greenville as part of “Welcome Home Tour”
Cocky, the South Carolina Gamecocks mascot, leads the team onto the court before an NCAA...
Making history: Gamecocks women’s basketball to play in Paris