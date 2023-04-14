PREVIEW: Clemson football back in action for 2023 spring game

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re still months away from the season but there’s a chance to see the Tigers plays this weekend at the spring game.

The Clemson Football team will compete in its annual Orange and White game on Saturday, April 15. at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The scrimmage is free and open to the public. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Events

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Be A T.I.G.E.R. Field Day presented by BASF of Seneca. (Littlejohn Lawn)

9 a.m. – TigerTown Tailgate opens – Littlejohn Coliseum southeast pavilion.

11:40 a.m.: Tiger Walk Driven by Chevrolet – Press Rd. [ MAP

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. McCarter Family IPTAY Center will be open.

Click here to view the rosters for the orange and white teams.

