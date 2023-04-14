Bond hearing for road rage shooting suspect delayed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of killing a 76-year-old woman on the way to her own birthday party was set to face a judge on Friday morning, but the hearing has been postponed.

Jonathan Luben, 26, is accused of a road rage shooting that happened in broad daylight near the busy intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Road in January.

Deputies said an altercation occurred between Luben and another driver. Luben then shot into the other car, fatally striking 76-year-old Betty Amick. Amick was the passenger.

Luben has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery.

A bond hearing was set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, but the court delayed the hearing. We are working to learn more details.

