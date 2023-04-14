Bond hearing for road rage shooting suspect delayed

A man accused of killing a woman on the way to her own birthday party is set to face a judge.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of killing a 76-year-old woman on the way to her own birthday party was set to face a judge on Friday morning, but the hearing has been postponed.

Jonathan Luben, 26, is accused of a road rage shooting that happened in broad daylight near the busy intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Road in January.

PREVIOUS: Road rage shooting killed 76-year-old woman, Greenville Co. deputies say

Deputies said an altercation occurred between Luben and another driver. Luben then shot into the other car, fatally striking 76-year-old Betty Amick. Amick was the passenger.

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting.
Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting.(WHNS)

Luben has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery.

A bond hearing was set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, but the court delayed the hearing. We are working to learn more details.

MORE NEWS: Shooting reported at Anderson County club

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Tracy Johnson, a former Clemson fullback who was with the Tigers for three ACC Championship...
Clemson great dies after battle with cancer
Governor Andy Beshear launched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website on Tuesday.
BBB: Consumers losing thousands to Upstate window installation company
Two charged after traffic stop
2 charged, 1 wanted following traffic stop in Anderson
Kenneth Kinsey
Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case

Latest News

Road rage shooting suspect to appear in court
Road rage shooting suspect to appear in court
'Longmire' star visits Haywood County
'Longmire' star visits Haywood County
Seneca rebuilding after deadly tornado
Seneca rebuilding after deadly tornado
Deadly car crash under investigation.
SCHP: Driver killed in crash after running off road in Spartanburg Co.