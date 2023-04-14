SCHP: Driver killed in crash after running off road in Spartanburg Co.

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a crash in Inman after running off the road and hitting several things Thursday night.

According to troopers, the driver was heading east on Highway 176 near Settle Road when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a curb, utility police and building.

Highway Patrol said the driver was taken to the hospital by EMS where they later passed from their injuries. At this time, we do not have the victim’s identity.

This is all the information we have at this time.

