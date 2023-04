ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch reported an overnight shooting at a club in Anderson Thursday night.

According to officials, officers were called to Club 134 along North Street at 11:45 p.m.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further details.

