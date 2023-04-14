Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville small business owner says zoning regulations have forced him to lay off employees and lose a significant amount of revenue.

Rafael Chinchilla has sold tires and rented out U-Hauls at his Loma Street business Tires 2 Go for more than a decade. The property was rezoned in 2013, barring the rental portion of his business. Last year, Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city saying he could face fines and jail time if he didn’t stop the U-Haul rentals.

The impact forced him to lay off three of his five employees and the Institute for Justice said his family has been “hurt severely by the lost revenue.”

The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials on Friday, calling the order unconstitutional.

“Making him stop now isn’t just patently unfair, it’s also illegal,” the letter states. According to the Institute for Justice, Chinchilla should be grandfathered in and allowed to continue his business under the zoning order.

The national nonprofit law firm has represented other Upstate citizens in property rights issues, including a similar case in Mauldin last year.

“The city’s actions have crippled my business, hurt my family, and left customers without a place to go rent U-Hauls,” Chinchilla said. “All I want to do is continue running my business the way I have for more than a decade.”

A spokesperson for Simpsonville issued the following statement:

A pending violation issued by the City of Simpsonville regarding the subject of the letter will be adjudicated by the Simpsonville Municipal Court. The City of Simpsonville stands by the issuance of the violation.

