Upstate man convicted of ‘horrific murder’ in front of toddler

Adam Lawless appears in bond court in 2018.
Adam Lawless appears in bond court in 2018.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury convicted an Upstate man of murder for stabbing the mother of his children in 2018.

Tabatha Duncan, 24, was found stabbed to death at a home in Iva on Mar. 12, 2018 and her body showed signs of strangulation. Her 2-year-old daughter was standing nearby when officials responded to the home for a welfare check.

Investigators described the crime scene as “very violent.”

Tabatha Duncan
Tabatha Duncan(Provided by family)

Adam Lawless was later arrested and charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty but was convicted Friday and sentenced to the mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

“This was a horrific murder committed in the presence of children,” Solicitor David Wagner said. “I applaud the members of the jury for their decision to hold the defendant accountable for his crime, and I am grateful for the efforts of SLED and Senior Assistant Solicitor Kristin Reeves in making sure this criminal was brought to justice.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Tracy Johnson, a former Clemson fullback who was with the Tigers for three ACC Championship...
Clemson great dies after battle with cancer
Governor Andy Beshear launched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website on Tuesday.
BBB: Consumers losing thousands to Upstate window installation company
Two charged after traffic stop
2 charged, 1 wanted following traffic stop in Anderson
Kenneth Kinsey
Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case

Latest News

Shooting generic
Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer
Graphic novel removed from book fair at Upstate middle school
Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations
U-Haul rental in Simpsonville
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations
Lavell Lane died while in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
New records released in death of man at Spartanburg Co. jail