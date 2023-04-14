USC women’s basketball team hires new assistant coach

USC women’s basketball team hires new assistant coach
USC women’s basketball team hires new assistant coach(USC Women's Basketball via Twitter)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced the hiring of a new assistant coach, Winston Gandy.

Gandy’s resume includes six seasons as an associate or assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level and three seasons on the player development staff at the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

“Winston is exactly the type of person we love having in our program because of the way he develops true connections with young people,” Staley said. “He is a highly sought after young talent in our game, and I’m so happy he is bringing his great basketball mind and his ability to recruit and develop talent to Columbia.”

In six seasons on a college sideline, Staley said Winston has helped his teams to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one WNIT showing. While amassing two regular-season conference titles and two conference tournament crowns, his teams have featured one conference player of the year, three conference defensive player of the year selections and one conference sixth woman of the year. Six first-team and two second- team all-conference selections have included four conference all-defensive team recognitions.

Gandy got his player development start in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, serving as the organization’s coordinator of player development for three seasons, highlighted by work with several NBA All-Stars, including John Wall and Bradley Beal.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to join Dawn and the South Carolina family, which has been the standard of excellence in women’s basketball for quite some time,” Gandy said. “Dawn is among the best coaches in the country, a phenomenal leader and an incredible mentor to young women. I look forward to getting to Columbia and becoming part of what makes South Carolina a great place for the best to come and play.”

MORE NEWS: Clemson great dies after battle with cancer

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Tracy Johnson, a former Clemson fullback who was with the Tigers for three ACC Championship...
Clemson great dies after battle with cancer
Governor Andy Beshear launched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website on Tuesday.
BBB: Consumers losing thousands to Upstate window installation company
Two charged after traffic stop
2 charged, 1 wanted following traffic stop in Anderson
Kenneth Kinsey
Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case

Latest News

PREVIEW: Clemson football back in action for 2023 spring game
Tracy Johnson, a former Clemson fullback who was with the Tigers for three ACC Championship...
Clemson great dies after battle with cancer
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer greets fans after defeating Clemson 31-30 in an NCAA...
Shane Beamer visits Greenville as part of “Welcome Home Tour”
Cocky, the South Carolina Gamecocks mascot, leads the team onto the court before an NCAA...
Making history: Gamecocks women’s basketball to play in Paris