USC women’s basketball team hires new assistant coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced the hiring of a new assistant coach, Winston Gandy.

Gandy’s resume includes six seasons as an associate or assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level and three seasons on the player development staff at the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

“Winston is exactly the type of person we love having in our program because of the way he develops true connections with young people,” Staley said. “He is a highly sought after young talent in our game, and I’m so happy he is bringing his great basketball mind and his ability to recruit and develop talent to Columbia.”

In six seasons on a college sideline, Staley said Winston has helped his teams to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one WNIT showing. While amassing two regular-season conference titles and two conference tournament crowns, his teams have featured one conference player of the year, three conference defensive player of the year selections and one conference sixth woman of the year. Six first-team and two second- team all-conference selections have included four conference all-defensive team recognitions.

Gandy got his player development start in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, serving as the organization’s coordinator of player development for three seasons, highlighted by work with several NBA All-Stars, including John Wall and Bradley Beal.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to join Dawn and the South Carolina family, which has been the standard of excellence in women’s basketball for quite some time,” Gandy said. “Dawn is among the best coaches in the country, a phenomenal leader and an incredible mentor to young women. I look forward to getting to Columbia and becoming part of what makes South Carolina a great place for the best to come and play.”

