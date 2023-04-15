Changes coming to YMCA of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Representatives with the YMCA of Greenville say changes are coming to two properties in Greenville County.

Representatives say “YMCA of Greenville’s visionary group of volunteer leaders, spearheaded by a Growth and Planning Committee made up of experienced business, real estate and development professionals, is constantly at work monitoring community growth patterns, evaluating opportunities and market studies and determining best steps forward to prepare the YMCA to serve families well. This careful planning led to the purchase of nine acres behind the current Prisma Health Family YMCA at Brookwood Point Place with the goal of consolidating all our services in Southern Greenville County at one location for the convenience of our members...”

According to representatives - several changes include:

selling the Y Program Center at 100 Adams Mill Road in Simpsonville to a “community-minded and similarly missioned organization...”

funding the construction of expanded facilities at the Prisma Health Family YMCA property through proceeds from the sale of the Simpsonville location

careful planning to minimize interruption while transitioning Y Program services to the Prisma Health YMCA location

Representatives say “By consolidating properties and services under one location, we will be able serve more than double the number of individuals and families that we currently can and do so more cost effectively for everyone. As a charitable organization focused on helping to build strong spirits, minds and bodies for all, the YMCA of Greenville never turns anyone away, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Representatives say they plan to begin construction for a state-of-the-art facility at the Prisma Health location this fall.

