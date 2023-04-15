Charlotte murder suspect taken back into custody after mistakenly released from jail

Jaylan Noah Davis was released following a clerical error on Thursday.
The Meck. County Sheriff's Office said Jaylan Davis was released following a clerical error.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have taken a murder suspect back into custody after he was mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center earlier this week.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jaylan Noah Davis, who is charged with murder and other violent felonies, was released Thursday after a clerical error appeared to have dismissed the charges.

The charges were not dropped though, and authorities had been working to take Davis back into custody.

He turned himself in early Saturday morning.

Davis is once again being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

He is accused of shooting and killing Arthur Mikulski on Nov. 26, 2022.

Related: Man charged in deadly Skipwith Place shooting investigation

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Anderson
Shooting in Greer
Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations
Deadly crash on I-26 in Henderson Co.
1 dead, 1 airlifted after 2 motorcycles crash along I-26 in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Shooting in Anderson
Officers investigating after shooting in Anderson injures one
Joyful Sound concert at North Greenville University
North Greenville University’s Joyful Sound singers celebrate 45 years
Trailer in Mauldin
Officers investigating trailer stolen from church in Mauldin
One-on-One with Senator Tim Scott
One-on-One with Senator Tim Scott
Joyful Sound concert at North Greenville University
Joyful Sound concert at North Greenville University