First Alert for Storms Sunday

By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms are back by Sunday, with the threat for damaging wind and possibly small hail.

First Alert Headlines

  • Saturday evening stay quiet and dry
  • Showers early Sunday
  • First Alert Sunday for another round of strong to severe storms

Saturday was a beautiful day and we stay nice and quiet into the evening. Temperatures drop into the 50s overnight with a mostly clear sky early. Cloud build in after midnight ahead of an early round of storms.

Sunday starts with a round of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, rolling in well ahead of a new cold front. This line could pack some gusty winds and frequent lightning, but it’s a second round of developing storms in the afternoon that pose a greater risk for severe weather. Tornado potential is low, with damaging winds and hail as the main concerns. As with today, make sure to stay weather aware and be ready to head indoors if storms roll your way. Highs Sunday are in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered storms, some could be severe
Scattered storms, some could be severe(Fox Carolina)
Storm Threats, Sunday
Storm Threats, Sunday(WHNS)

From there, we settle into a prolonged stretch of beautiful weather next week. Mostly sunny skies carry us all the way through Friday with highs warming from the 60s and 70s on Monday, to upper 70s and low 80s by midweek.

