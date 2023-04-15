Investigation underway after house fire Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Parker Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire early Saturday.

According to the department, a call came in at around 12:10 a.m. in reference to a house fire on Loop Street.

Fire officials said crews were on scene for about three hours before the fire was extinguished.

They said the fire caused significant damage to the house, but there were no injuries, nor fatalities.

