Massive fire reignites at Glynn County Pinova Plant

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A major fire at a manufacturing plant in Brunswick has caused evacuations and shelter-in-place order for people in the area.

Firefighters are working to contain a fire at the Pinova Plant on Cook Street.

Officials say the fire started this Saturday morning and was contained around 10 a.m. but then it reignited around 3:00 p.m.

Anyone within a half-mile radius of the plant located just off of highway 17 has been ordered to evacuate.

Shelter-in place orders are still in effect for residents on St. Simon’s Island and those in a 1 mile radius from the plant. Officials say this is due to wind conditions.

The Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on the scene. Jacksonville FIre has also arrived to assist.

No injuries have been reported and there’s no word yet on what started the fire.

❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️



Alert:



Due to wind conditions - a Shelter in Place has been advised for SSI areas north of airport on SSI along with 1/2 mile radius of plant



The Pinova Plant Fire has reignited.



Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene. — Glynn County Georgia (@GlynnCountyGA) April 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.