Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet Pearl, the world’s shortest dog.

Pearl is a 2-year-old Chihuahua who is shorter than a popsicle stick and only about as long as a $1 bill.

The pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for being the shortest dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida, and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl’s owner says her little pup is a bit of a diva. She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon while “dressing up nice.”

A dwarf Yorkshire terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Anderson
Shooting in Greer
Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations
Sheriff Chuck Wright discusses investigation leading to seizure of dozens of guns and pounds of...
Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl in Newport News who police say was...
Amber Alert: 9-year-old abducted in Va. believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine
The coroner identifies the worker who died at the Michelin Plant in Lexington County on April...
Lexington County coroner’s office investigating death of worker at Michelin plant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Suspects steal vehicles from North Carolina dealership
Officials respond to fatal North Carolina plane crash