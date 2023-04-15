Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm

Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his former law firm are being accused of not giving their former client, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani, settlement funds.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and his former law firm are looking to get a lawsuit dismissed that accuses them of taking settlement funds.

Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his former law firm are being accused of not giving their former client, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani, settlement funds.

Santiz-Cristiani was a passenger in a Colleton County car crash back on Nov. 4, 2008. The car he was in overturned after the tread separated from the right rear tire.

He sued the driver, the maker of the tire and the car maker, and Santiz-Cristiani was represented by the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm.

A couple of years later, PMPED negotiated a settlement with the Ford Motor Company and Michelin North America, Inc. Santiz-Cristiani claims he does not know how much he won in the settlement and never received that money.

Santiz-Cristiani also alleges some of that money was put into banks owned by Palmetto State Bank instead of it going to him.

According to the lawsuit, Santiz-Cristiani is asking for all the settlement funds related to the product liability case with Ford and Michelin, plus punitive and actual damages. Along with PMPED, the lawsuit also names Ronnie Crosby, William Barnes, III, Russell Laffitte and Palmetto State Bank.

The lawsuit was filed in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in October of 2022. A jury trial has been demanded in this case, and the motion hearing is set for Monday at 2 p.m.

Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son in early March.

He is currently in statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison. He was sentenced to two life sentences.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Anderson
Shooting in Greer
Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations
Sheriff Chuck Wright discusses investigation leading to seizure of dozens of guns and pounds of...
Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels

Latest News

Changes coming to YMCA of Greenville
The Parker Fire Department was called to a house fire on Loop Street at around 12:10 a.m. on...
Investigation underway after house fire Saturday morning
Shooting in Anderson
Officers investigating after shooting in Anderson injures one
Joyful Sound concert at North Greenville University
North Greenville University’s Joyful Sound singers celebrate 45 years