North Greenville University’s Joyful Sound singers celebrate 45 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday night, North Greenville University’s campus was filled with the sound of worship. hundreds of students, alumni and neighbors packed the auditorium for a special performance. This wasn’t your average concert, it was a reunion. Celebrating 45 years of Joyful Sound, with many voices singing. Like any school team, these students practice, warm up and face the crowds.

“It started as a scholarship and then ended up just traveling, getting to worship and tell others about Christ, which was amazing,” said Alex Bowers, a senior Joyful Sound member.

Bowers joined freshman year thanks to a scholarship. A scholarship not for sport or academics—but for singing.

“I didn’t know I would have the opportunity to do this,” he laughed.

“I had the idea of putting a vocal team on the road for the purpose of introducing people to North Greenville College at that time,” said Steve Crouse, the Senior Campus Pastor and manager of Joyful Sound.

Crouse started the team as a recruitment tool for the university, and 45 years later—

“It’s been a big part of my adult life, and I love the students and I love music,” he said.

The team sings at churches and events across the upstate three weekends a month. They’ve also traveled to North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

“We do a variety of music, because every congregation is different,” said Crouse.

Friday’s performance united current students with alumni on stage.

“It’s exciting to see other people from different generations and people from last year,” said Bowers.

