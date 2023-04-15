Officers seize over 20 guns, pounds of drugs while investigating suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a man was recently taken into custody following an investigation into drug activity in a west Ashville neighborhood.

Officers said they worked with the Alcohol Law Enforcement to investigate the alleged drug activity.

According to officers, following the investigation, officers identified David Peskin as one of the suspects involved in the reported drug sales. Officers later located Peskin in an area near Haywood Road and took him into custody on April 13.

Officers stated that after they took Peskin into custody, they searched his house and a storage unit he owned in Buncombe County, where they found 25 firearms and pounds of drugs. Officers added that 5 of the guns were reportedly stolen.

David Peskin (Buncombe County Detention Center)

Peskin was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and charged with -Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule IV, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule I, Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances, Carrying a Concealed Gun and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In total, officers seized the following during their investigation.

S&W MP-15 rifle (.223) *stolen*

S&W .38 Special revolver (.38) *stolen*

Remington 870 shotgun (12ga) *stolen*

Remington 870 shotgun (20ga) *stolen*

Gendermeria NAC pistol (.45) *stolen*

American Tactical AR-15 rifle (.223)

Norinco SKS rifle (7.62x39)

Polymer 80 self-manufactured pistol (ghost gun, 9mm)

Taurus G2C pistol (9mm)

.22 Magnum revolver (.22)

CZ P-09 pistol (9mm)

Ruger SR22 pistol (.22)

Pardner H&R shotgun (12ga)

Mossberg Maverick shotgun (12ga) x2

Taurus PT92AFS pistol (9mm)

Ruger RP9 pistol (9mm)

Mossberg 9200 shotgun (12ga)

.32 Mag revolver (.32)

Omega revolver (.22)

CZ Scorpion EVO pistol (9mm)

Remington 597 rifle (.22)

Ruger 10/22 rifle (.22)

Roscoe revolver (.22)

Ruger LC9 pistol (9mm)

12.6oz of powder cocaine

17.5lbs of marijuana

4.7oz of psilocybin mushrooms

7,502 Xanax pills

156 Klonopin pills

53 Adderall pills

97.5 MDMA (ecstasy) pills

26.7g of MDMA crystals

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.