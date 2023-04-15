Officials respond to fatal North Carolina plane crash

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Officials say one person is dead after a plane crashed into a tree in Andrews.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers say they were called to 3695 Fairview Road around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a single engine aircraft crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Troopers say the pilot - who was the only person in the plane - was ejected upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

