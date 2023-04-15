South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame to honor Hootie and the Blowfish, Dawn Staley

By Beth Hoole
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 61st annual South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet is set for Monday, May 15th at the Columbia Convention Center.

Being enshrined this year with the Class of 2023 are soccer coach Mark Berson, wide receiver Robert Brooks and Olympian Dawn Ellerbe from the University of South Carolina; Clemson golf coach Larry Penley and quarterback Woody Dantzler; NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal, Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton and Negro League standout Charles “Chino” Smith of Darlington County. Smith will be enshrined posthumously.

Being recognized with the Willie Jeffries Ambassador for Sports Award is the band Hootie & the Blowfish while longtime media relations professional Charlie Dayton will be honored with the Bobby Richardson Sportsmanship Award. Tennis historian Rex Maynard will receive the Doc Blanchard Citizen for Sports Award while veteran scribe Willie T. Smith, III will be honored with the Herman Helms Excellence in Media Award. Doug Bridges will be recognized with the Dom Fusci Leadership in Action Award.

The organization will also honor the North Greenville University baseball team for capturing the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2022, USC coach Dawn Staley for being named the Naismith Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year, and Lander wrestling coach R.C. LaHaye for being named The Mat NCAA Division II Coach of the Year.

