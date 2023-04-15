Suspects steal vehicles from North Carolina dealership

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Marion police are looking for three suspects after several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership.

Officers say three suspects approached Marion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram located at 44 Worley Road early Saturday morning,

Officers say the two of the suspects entered the building by breaking the glass side door, while the other suspect remained outside,

After some time - officers say three vehicles (owned by the dealership) were seen being driven off the lot.

Officials describe the vehicles as follow:

2023 Chrysler 300 (4 door sedan) Touring L with comfort group, bright white in color

2020 Dodge Charger (4 door sedan) R/T Scat Pack granite crystal metallic clearcoat in color.

2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX 4WD deep black pearl in color

Officers say they’re still working to obtain video from the car dealership as they continue to investigate.

If you know anything - contact Marion Police.

