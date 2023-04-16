1 dead after moped hit by vehicle in Greenville Co.

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle while riding a moped on Saturday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Cedar Lane Road near Sumter Street.

Troopers said two vehicles, a moped and Toyota, were traveling south on Cedar Lane Road when the Toyota hit the moped in the rear.

The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital, where they later died, troopers said.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision
Changes coming to YMCA of Greenville
Sheriff Chuck Wright discusses investigation leading to seizure of dozens of guns and pounds of...
Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels
Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations
Shooting in Greer
Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Generic Car Crash Graphic
2 dead, 9 injured after van overturns on I-26
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Brunswick declares state of emergency after Pinova Plant fire
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.