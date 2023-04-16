1 dead after moped hit by vehicle in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle while riding a moped on Saturday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Cedar Lane Road near Sumter Street.

Troopers said two vehicles, a moped and Toyota, were traveling south on Cedar Lane Road when the Toyota hit the moped in the rear.

The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital, where they later died, troopers said.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

