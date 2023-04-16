2 dead, 9 injured after van overturns on I-26

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead and nine were injured after a van overturned on I-26 early Sunday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. on I-26 west near mile marker 1.

Troopers said a 2000 Dodge van with 11 occupants was traveling west when the driver ran off the right-side of the road and hit a guardrail. The driver then traveled back onto the road and overturned, troopers said.

All 11 occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment, but two of the occupants passed away.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision
Changes coming to YMCA of Greenville
Sheriff Chuck Wright discusses investigation leading to seizure of dozens of guns and pounds of...
Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels
Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations
Shooting in Greer
Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Crash
1 dead after moped hit by vehicle in Greenville Co.
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Brunswick declares state of emergency after Pinova Plant fire
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.