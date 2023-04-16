2 dead, 9 injured after van overturns on I-26

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead and nine were injured after a van overturned on I-26 early Sunday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. on I-26 west near mile marker 1.

Troopers said a 2000 Dodge van with 11 occupants was traveling west when the driver ran off the right-side of the road and hit a guardrail. The driver then traveled back onto the road and overturned, troopers said.

All 11 occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment, but two of the occupants passed away.

