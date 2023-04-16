‘The Fighting Lady turns 80′: celebration held at Patriot’s Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum hosted “The Fighting Lady turns 80″ event Saturday, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Yorktown.

The USS Yorktown was nicknamed “The Fighting Lady” by her crew during World War II. The ship was commissioned in Portsmouth, Virginia on April 15, 1943.

The museum opened at 9 a.m. Saturday with activities running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests could experience hands-on learning opportunities for kids and adults, guided tours, discount flight capsule rides, trivia, music, face painting, food, and a birthday cake cutting.

Veterans who served aboard the USS Yorktown were also available for a special meet and greet.

A new temporary exhibit opened just in time for the anniversary event. Guests were able to enjoy the new exhibit entitled “All Who Served: The Uniforms of World War II”, which features over 20 uniforms and other clothing items representing all branches of the military.

The Charleston Museum, the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the National Museum of the US Army, and the Charleston Air Force Base all provided loans to this temporary exhibition.

The museum’s Executive Director, Allison Hunt, spoke about the work that it takes to preserve the USS Yorktown’s elaborate history.

“This event welcomes the community to enjoy and participate in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the USS Yorktown’s commissioning and the crew who served aboard the ship,” Allison Hunt said. “Our staff, volunteers, curators, and partners have nourished the ship while working to produce exhibitions and programs we share to keep The Fighting Lady’s story alive after all these years.”

Admission was reduced Saturday to $8 to symbolize the USS Yorktown’s eight decades of service.

