First Alert for Storms Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Isolated storms Sunday afternoon bring the threat for lightning and damaging straight-line wind.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Sunday for round of strong to severe storms

Breezy and dry Monday and Tuesday

Late week rain chances

A cold front is moving through the area Sunday afternoon bringing isolated to widely scattered storms with it. Not every see these storms, but any storms that do develop have the potential to pack a punch. The good news is the tornado potential is low, but damaging winds as the main concern. Heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning are also concerns so if one of these storms moves over your area be ready to head indoors. Highs Sunday are in the low to mid 70s.

Main threat is damaging straight-line wind (Fox Carolina)

Behind the front, gusty winds develop even as things dry out. Monday and Tuesday winds gust to 40 mph in the Upstate and even as high as 50 mph in the mountains. Combined with low humidity at points, there is some fire danger concerns so try to avoid burning until later in the week.

Gusts 40 to 50 mph possible (Fox Carolina)

Mostly sunny skies carry us all the way through Thursday with highs warming from mid 60s to low 70s on Monday, to upper 70s and low 80s by midweek. Rain chances return Friday into the weekend but timing and the amount of rain are still in question, so for now, we watch and wait.

Dry, warm and breezy Monday and Tuesday (Fox Carolina)

