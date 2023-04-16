Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag. He is now facing several charges.(Picayune PD)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi say an officer made a surprising discovery in a Taco Bell quesadilla during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 12:38 p.m. Friday in Picayune, Mississippi. Police say during the traffic stop, the passenger hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag, WLOX reports.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm
  • possession of a controlled substance
  • tampering with physical evidence
  • possession of weapon by felon
  • possession of paraphernalia

The driver of the vehicle was cited for disregard for a traffic device and released at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations
Shooting in Greer
Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer
Sheriff Chuck Wright discusses investigation leading to seizure of dozens of guns and pounds of...
Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision
The Parker Fire Department was called to a house fire on Loop Street at around 12:10 a.m. on...
Investigation underway after house fire Saturday morning

Latest News

Investigators are still looking into what happened, but officials say initial indications are...
Hundreds on Wash. state ferry stranded for hours as ship runs aground
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Brunswick declares state of emergency after Pinova Plant fire
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe