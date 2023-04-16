Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office says a person is dead after a motorcycle collision occurred on Piedmont Rd. near Swofford Ridge Rd.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers say they were dispatched to that area around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as 24-year-old Christian Tracy.

“Tracy was driver and lone occupant of a 2023 Yamaha Y-7 motorcycle that was headed south on Piedmont Road at 7:50 p.m. Tracy was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle in the 1000 block and ran off the right side of the roadway. Tracy impacted a tree knocking his helmet off before being ejected in an open field. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to assist with the investigation into the crash,” Fowler said.

