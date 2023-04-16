Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision

(ARC Images)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office says a person is dead after a motorcycle collision occurred on Piedmont Rd. near Swofford Ridge Rd.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers say they were dispatched to that area around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as 24-year-old Christian Tracy.

“Tracy was driver and lone occupant of a 2023 Yamaha Y-7 motorcycle that was headed south on Piedmont Road at 7:50 p.m. Tracy was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle in the 1000 block and ran off the right side of the roadway. Tracy impacted a tree knocking his helmet off before being ejected in an open field. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to assist with the investigation into the crash,” Fowler said.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Anderson
Shooting in Greer
Officers investigating shooting at gas station in Greer
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Last year, Rafael Chinchilla received a violation notice from the city of Simpsonville saying...
Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations
Sheriff Chuck Wright discusses investigation leading to seizure of dozens of guns and pounds of...
Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels

Latest News

Deputies respond to shooting near Waterloo Elementary School
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Brunswick declares state of emergency after Pinova Plant fire
The coroner identifies the worker who died at the Michelin Plant in Lexington County on April...
Lexington County coroner’s office investigating death of worker at Michelin plant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Suspects steal vehicles from North Carolina dealership