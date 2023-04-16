Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.
According to the coroner, the incident happened on North Main Street at 10:35 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The coroner said the victim, 23-year-old Shirlann Mekkell Meadows, passed away at 1:08 a.m.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
