State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on US78.(WILX)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a state trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Bamberg County.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on US78. The trooper was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

Officials say SLED is handling the investigation into the incident. WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

