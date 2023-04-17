19 charged in Greenville Co. after investigation into fentanyl overdoses

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that 19 people were recently charged following a two-day operation investigating fentanyl overdoses.

Deputies said during the operation, “OD Blitz,” deputies seized 13 grams of fentanyl, 102 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 165 grams of marijuana, six illegally possessed firearms and two machine presses used to make fentanyl. Deputies added that they also seized a house along Brookview Drive after they determined it was being used to traffic and distribute narcotics.

“Like many communities across America, fentanyl has plagued many families in the Upstate, but I assure you we are dropping hammers and putting a stop to it now,” Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. “Our investigators are partnering with local, state, and federal agencies to identify and charge those responsible for infiltrating our communities with this legal drug. I will continue to preach the importance of the State enacting stiffer penalties to keep these criminals behind bars. I assure you we have fought, we are fighting, and we will continue to fight in an effort to combat the drug trade in Greenville County and all across the State of South Carolina.”

According to deputies, the following suspects were taken into custody for charges related to things such as trafficking narcotics and weapons-related violations.

Timothy Wayne Mahaffey

Henry Earl Burnside, Jr.

Marquis Creadale Wright

Corey Maurice Duck

Steven William Cummings

Floyd William Cummings

Mary Kathryn Anders

Ronnie Curtis Barrett

Reggie Ross

James Derrick Carson

Cheney Genaro Reyes

Christopher Daiquion Black

Michael Merheb

Clyde Leon Holmes

Cedrico Antwon Childers

Susan Labelle Masson

Michael Paul Brooks

Enevellus Roytrae Ellis

Stephanie Lynn Abercrombie

