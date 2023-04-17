2 adults, 3 teens facing charges in St. Simons Island bullying investigation
Glynn County authorities say public misinformation heavily clouded the investigation
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two adults and three teenagers are facing charges in connection to a bullying investigation that left a 19-year-old hospitalized.
According to Glynn County police, a 46-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were arrested Monday on charges of maintaining a disorderly house and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The couple surrendered to authorities and were booked at the Glynn County Detention Center.
Police also arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a separate investigation associated with the March 21 incident. GCPD added that they have filed juvenile complaints against two minors on charges of simple battery, criminal trespass and possession of drug-related objects.
The two minors were not identified in compliance with Georgia law.
According to investigators, the victim, Trenton Lehrkamp, was hanging out with a group of teens at St. Simons Island on the night of March 21. Hours later, he would show up at a local hospital soaked in urine, covered in spray paint, with a blood alcohol level nearly six times the legal limit.
A picture circulating online appears to show the recent Glynn Academy High School graduate unconscious, bound to a chair, and covered in spray paint. Four boys are seen standing behind him, some giving the middle finger to the camera.
Family and friends described the incident as “torture.” Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins says further investigation revealed the incident was not a case of torture, citing the fault of public misinformation that led many to believe otherwise.
“This was not torture,” DA Higgins said. “He (Lehrkamp) voluntarily drank alcohol until he blacked out. He voluntarily sat in the chair. No one urinated on him.”
Reports indicate Lehrkamp was barely breathing when he was dropped off at the Southeast Georgia Health Center by three minors.
Glynn County Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson III urged community members to refrain from spreading misinformation while the investigation remained ongoing:
Citizens who may have more information are encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department. You can do so by phone or email via the Silent Witness program. Silent Witness: 912-264-1333; 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.
