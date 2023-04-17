2 adults, 3 teens facing charges in St. Simons Island bullying investigation

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two adults and three teenagers are facing charges in connection to a bullying investigation that left a 19-year-old hospitalized.

According to Glynn County police, a 46-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were arrested Monday on charges of maintaining a disorderly house and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The couple surrendered to authorities and were booked at the Glynn County Detention Center.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a separate investigation associated with the March 21 incident. GCPD added that they have filed juvenile complaints against two minors on charges of simple battery, criminal trespass and possession of drug-related objects.

The two minors were not identified in compliance with Georgia law.

According to investigators, the victim, Trenton Lehrkamp, was hanging out with a group of teens at St. Simons Island on the night of March 21. Hours later, he would show up at a local hospital soaked in urine, covered in spray paint, with a blood alcohol level nearly six times the legal limit.

A picture circulating online appears to show the recent Glynn Academy High School graduate unconscious, bound to a chair, and covered in spray paint. Four boys are seen standing behind him, some giving the middle finger to the camera.

Family and friends described the incident as “torture.” Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins says further investigation revealed the incident was not a case of torture, citing the fault of public misinformation that led many to believe otherwise.

“This was not torture,” DA Higgins said. “He (Lehrkamp) voluntarily drank alcohol until he blacked out. He voluntarily sat in the chair. No one urinated on him.”

Reports indicate Lehrkamp was barely breathing when he was dropped off at the Southeast Georgia Health Center by three minors.

Glynn County Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson III urged community members to refrain from spreading misinformation while the investigation remained ongoing:

In the past days, our community has been challenged with a desire for swift justice and accountability, while balancing the need for a thorough and complete investigation. There is no question the video and pictures linked to the Lehrkamp investigation are very disturbing. I can assure you that we are making every effort to conclude this matter consistent with our obligation to protect the rights of the victim and ensure that any investigation is as thorough and complete as possible. It is equally important we all work together to help dispel the misinformation being disseminated, much of which could perceivably threaten the lives and reputations of many innocent people. Misinformation also delays and hampers the investigation as it needlessly requires the diversion of resources. Just as we have asked the public to help by providing information, you can also help by refusing to pass on information without verifying the facts. For instance, there is no evidence that anyone defecated on the victim during any of the events we are investigating. There is no evidence Mr. Lehrkamp ingested any battery acid during the reported incident. Further, based upon the information we have gathered to date, none of the children or relatives involved in the incidents being investigated are related to anyone who works for the Glynn County Police Department. Finally, as has been stated by the family, Mr. Lehrkamp has not been diagnosed as Autistic and does not have any learning disabilities. Investigators have been in contact with Mr. Lehrkamp’s family since this was first reported and have made efforts to keep a clear line of communication open to Mr. Lehrkamp and his family. As we, the Glynn County Police Department, continue to investigate this matter, along with assisting law enforcement agencies, we graciously request your patience as we vigorously investigate every relevant incident associated with these events. We continue to encourage anyone with information, video, photographs, or other potential evidence to contact the Glynn County Police Department.

Citizens who may have more information are encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department. You can do so by phone or email via the Silent Witness program. Silent Witness: 912-264-1333; 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

