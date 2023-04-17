Denny’s partners with USC Upstate to discuss mental health

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with the University of South Carolina Upstate and Meharry Medical College, Denny’s will host a mental health and wellness summit on Saturday.

Denny’s representatives say the restaurant industry has undergone many changes in the last several years, which has intensified the already high levels of stress and mental health concerns.

“A recent survey from the American Psychological Association revealed 87% of employees think actions from their employer would help their mental health. Denny’s is proud to launch these summits to bring together educators, researchers and other experts for productive dialogues about mental health and wellbeing resources,” says Kelli Valade, Denny’s Chief Executive Officer.

The summit aims to advance the narrative around mental health issues and their impacts on work and home environments, according to representatives.

Several business and academic leaders will feature programming, including:

Keynote address by Daniel E. Dawes, J.D., Senior Vice President of Global Health Equity and the Executive Director of the Institute of Global Health Equity at Meharry Medical College

Panel on Mindful Eating: Food Connected to Wellness with:

Sharon Lykins, Vice President, Product Innovation, Denny’s

Shaneeta M. Johnson, MD, Chief of Minimally Invasive, Robotic and Bariatric Surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine

Hannah Oakley, Sports Dietitian for USC Update, Presbyterian College, and Furman University

Dr. Monique May, “Physician in the Kitchen”

Panel on Wellness at Work: Wellness In The Workplace/Community with:

Kelli Valade, CEO, Denny’s

Daniel E. Dawes, J.D., Senior Vice President of Global Health Equity and the Executive Director of the Institute of Global Health Equity at Meharry Medical College

Dr. Bennie L. Harris, Chancellor of the University of South Carolina Upstate

Rebecca O. Bagley, President & CEO, The Kennedy Forum

Representatives say Denny’s mobile Relief Diner will serve breakfast onsite before the event.

The summit will take place Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the HPAC Theater at USC Upstate, located 170 Gramling Drive, Spartanburg, S.C.

If you’d like to attend virtually, you can register at EventBrite’s website.

