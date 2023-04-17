Greenville Spartanburg Airport offering rewards with loyalty program

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Spartanburg International Airport’s (GSP) Thanks Again loyalty program will allow travelers to earn points when shopping and dining at the airport.

The points attained at GSP and the over 100 airports within the Thanks Again network, including 18 of the 20 airports with nonstop flights from GSP, can be redeemed for various rewards, including cash back and gift cards for airlines, hotels, and other popular retailers.

“The addition of the Thanks Again loyalty program at GSP is an exciting milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall passenger experience,” said Deven Judd, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at GSP. “By participating in the Thanks Again program, GSP travelers can take advantage of a world-class loyalty program that rewards them for their patronage.”

Travelers are encouraged to sign up and start earning rewards now.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Country Music Fest announces 2023 lineup

