Family of Lavell Lane files lawsuit against county, sheriff’s office

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parents of a man who died in-custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center is now filing a lawsuit. They say staff was negligent, causing their son’s death.

Lavell Lane was found dead in his cell on Oct. 3, 2022, six hours after being booked into the detention center.

The Spartanburg County coroner said Lane died from neuroleptic malignant syndrome -- a disorder caused by an adverse reaction to antipsychotic medication. Lane’s family alleges in the lawsuit that staff essentially allowed the death to happen by leaving Lane unattended.

“No one monitored my son. You threw my son in a cell, you tased my son, you pepper sprayed my son and left him there to die on his own accord and that’s exactly how he left this earth,” said Beverly Lane Reese, Lane’s mother, outside the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

The lawsuit names the sheriff’s office and the county.

It comes just days after FOX Carolina news received the State Law Enforcement Division’s report on Lane’s death.

It lays out a timeline starting on Sept. 29, 2022. That’s when Lane was given a dose of antipsychotics at the detention center before being released.

Then on Oct. 2, Lane was brought into custody again. This time it was for walking in the street.

Reports show Lane was booked in around 11 p.m. Numerous witnesses reported Lane was sweating profusely, hitting his head against the wall and punching the air.

The report also said Lane did not comply with officers’ orders and was tased before being put in a padded room.

Surveillance video, according to the report, shows Lane twitching and having seizure-like activity for several hours. However, no one checked on him until almost 5 a.m. when he was found unresponsive.

“He lays down on the ground in the cell and begins to have seizures, begins to clearly show signs of lethal distress,” said Chris Pracht, who is representing Lane’s estate and Reese. “I can see no where in this documentation that we’ve been provided today any aid or anything at all was done for this young man.”

As of now, family members have been able to view about 20 minutes of the detention center’s surveillance video. Pracht said they are hoping the lawsuit will force the county and the sheriff’s office to reveal the entire file.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.