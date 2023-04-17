Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason

FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, April. 12, 2023. Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 election is set to begin trial on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Delaware.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van fatally overturns in Spartanburg Co.
2 dead, 9 injured after van overturns on I-26
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle collision
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
Changes coming to Upstate YMCA
Changes coming to YMCA of Greenville
Victim identified in Laurens Co. triple shooting
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition following shooting in Waterloo

Latest News

SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, was left grounded on its launch pad due...
SpaceX calls off test launch
Youth center reopens in Laurens County
Youth center reopens in Laurens County
Furman University debuts FU All the Time, a private-label straight bourbon whiskey.
Cheers! Furman University launches private-label bourbon
Two teens embrace at a prayer vigil on Sunday, April 16, 2023, outside First Baptist Church in...
4 victims in Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting identified
FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New...
Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul