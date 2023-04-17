Greenville Co. deputies discourage giving cash panhandlers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is discouraging people from giving cash to people panhandling or soliciting money in Greenville County.

In a post on social media, deputies said panhandling and soliciting for money is not a viable solution to homelessness and is against the law without a permit.

Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office is currently working with agencies in the Upstate to find other solutions to homelessness in the community.

According to deputies, they want to direct people in the community to these organizations rather than have them rely on soliciting money.

