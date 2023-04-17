Greenville Country Music Fest announces 2023 lineup

Recap of the 2022 Greenville Country Music Fest.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 Greenville Country Music Fest lineup of artists has been released!

In October, some of the biggest names in country music are expected to head to the Upstate for this year’s festival at the CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville.

“Greenville Country Music Fest is now on its 4th year, and after a huge sellout in 2022, we knew we had to give Greenville something special this year,” said Braxton Wilson co-owner of Greenville Country Music Fest. “We spent months crafting this star studded lineup, bringing you your favorite country artists stacked into a 3 day music festival experience.”

Here’s a look at the 2023 lineup:

2023 GCMF lineup
2023 GCMF lineup(Greenville Country Music Fest)

“We wanted to target all demographics & combine different versions of country music onto one lineup,” said Wilson. “Names like Brooks & Dunn and Travis Tritt are 2 legendary names in country, while Cody Johnson & Bailey Zimmerman are at the top of every current chart & winning awards at every show. From the up & coming acts on the bill to the iconic headliners each night, we stacked this lineup & made sure it was going to blow every country music fan away.”

Tickets go sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Proposal to expand Greenville Zoo farmyard exhibit

