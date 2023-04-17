Greenville County Deputies investigate CVS robbery
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a CVS store was robbed Sunday night.
Deputies say they responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the CVS at 2401 E. North St. at the corner of N Pleasantburg Dr.
Deputies say an unknown black male wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants presented a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you’ve seen this suspect or know anything related to this case - contact the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.