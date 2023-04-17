Greenville County Schools to hold job fair

Greenville County Schools to hold job fair
Greenville County Schools to hold job fair(Greenville County Schools)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’re looking for people to join their team.

The job fair will be hosted on Tuesday, April 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Plain Elementary School located at 506 Neely ferry Road in Simpsonville.

Here are the positions they’re looking to fill:

  • Bus Driver - $19.00 - $21.26
  • Bus Aide - $15.06 - $16.56
  • Custodian - $15.06 - $16.48
  • Food Service $15.06 - $16.48

Greenville County Schools says employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

Representatives say hiring managers will be on hand to speak with applicants and answer questions.

