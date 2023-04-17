Greenville gas station robbed by man with screwdriver

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a man accused of robbing a gas station with a screwdriver has been arrested.

According to the department, on April 13, officers were called to the Spinx on Laurens Road around 1 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

Officers said they learned that a man threatened harm using a screwdriver if he did not receive money. He left the gas station and car description and tag number was given to officials.

The department said one officer realized that the vehicle was registered to a location in Taylors, so he went to the location and found the suspect vehicle on Wade Hampton Boulevard. A felony stop was conducted on the vehicle and the suspect was located.

Police said the man was arrested and the money and screwdriver were seized.

The suspect was charged with armed robbery.

