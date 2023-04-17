Man arrested after impersonating officer, forcing victim to give him money, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges including impersonating an officer following an investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated an investigation on April 4 after receiving a report that 44-year-old Jerry Jacob Nabors approached a victim in the Welcome Creek Mobile Home Park area claiming to be an officer.

Deputies said Nabors, allegedly wearing plain clothes, approached the victim and requested to see a driver’s license.

According to arrest warrants, Nabors was wearing a badge on a necklace leading the victim to believe the defendant was law enforcement.

According to deputies, after the victim informed him he did not have one, Nabors threatened to take him to jail unless he paid him cash. At this time, the victim was forced to ride with Nabors to a bank, where the victim was forced to withdraw money.

Arrest warrants state, that the victim did not see a firearm or any type of weapon during this incident.

Deputies later learned that Nabors was reportedly seen in the area in the days leading up to this incident and was wearing a uniform.

Following the investigation, deputies discovered that Nabors approached several other residents under similar circumstances. However, the Sheriff’s Office said they did not receive any other reports.

Deputies identified Nabors and he was taken into custody by the Pickens City Police Department before being transferred to Greenville County.

He was given a $30,000 bond and remains in the Greenville County Detention Center on an unrelated hold from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone else who might by a victim of the same or similar circumstances to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

