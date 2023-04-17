Parents consider filing lawsuit against church after former daycare worker charged with 9 felonies

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several Anderson County families are considering a lawsuit and asking their church to take responsibility following a former daycare employee’s arrest.

Anderson police charged Janice Ruinard on April 6 with nine felony counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk while working at First Presbyterian Church in Anderson. Surveillance video caught Ruinard yanking and pressing on nine one-year-olds, according to arrest warrants.

Attorneys Field Dunaway and Chris Pracht, who are representing some of the victims’ families, sent a letter to First Presbyterian Church on April 12. FOX Carolina News got a copy of the letter, which said it was the attorneys’ second attempt to contact the church.

“Our firms previously sent you a Preservation of Evidence Letter on March 22, 2023,” the letter said. “Since we have not heard back from you or your insurance carrier, we are now writing to inform you of our intention to pursue possible legal action against your facility for injuries sustained by our clients and their minor children while under your care.”

First Presbyterian Church Pastor Dennis Tedder told FOX Carolina News Janice Ruinard was fired after they heard possible reports of abuse. The letter from Dunaway and Pracht alleges other reports were made and unanswered.

“... it has some to our attention that there have been multiple, unreported incidents of injuries to children while under your care, which is in direct violation of the DSS Reporting guidelines and mandates,” the letter said. “This is unacceptable and puts the safety and wellbeing of all children in your care at risk.”

We reached out to Tedder again about the letter, but he said the church has no comment at this time.

“We demand that your facility take full responsibility for the injuries sustained by all children and parents involved ... If we do not receive an acceptable response from your facility, we will have no choice but to proceed with formal legal action,” the letter said.

As of April 17, Dunaway said they have not received a response from the church.

